Wilson’s World: Celebrating Feb-RAY-ary at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium

CONCORD, N.C. – Wilson was at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium this morning where he was introduced to the 2 newest members of the aquarium’s family…2 baby cownose rays. This month at the aquarium is known as Feb-RAY-ary as they celebrate and raise awareness about the ray and ask their visitors to help name the two new baby rays.

Wilson not only went behind the scenes, but also in the tank to get a little closer and learn more about these distant relatives of the shark. Not sure whose idea this was, but luckily everything turned out OK. Most people only know about the stingray, but there are many types of rays and the cownose ray at the aquarium is just one of these amazing ray family members.

Visitors can wander through the aquarium and learn all about rays as they uncover ray facts and solve clues on their RAY-mazing scavenger hunt. For this month only, catch the brand new “Feed the Rays” talk happening daily at 12pm and 2pm and the Ray Keeper Talk happening Monday-Saturday at 10:30am.

The SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium in Concord Mills is open 7 days a week. For additional information on hours, the LEGO dive shows, current exhibits, directions and events refer to their website at visitsealife.com/charlotte-concord.

