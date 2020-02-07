President Trump Touts ‘Opportunity Now’ Summit In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump brought his message of hope and opportunity to the Queen City. He spoke to a crowd of hundreds at Central Piedmont Community College Friday afternoon to tout his ‘Opportunity Now’ plan. President Trump says the plan will provide economic opportunities and jobs in low income neighborhoods.

“We’re building hope and delivering opportunity to those who need it most, together we’re making our country stronger than ever before,” says President Trump.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson told WCCB Charlotte the President’s plan will give impoverished communities across the country a much needed economic boost.

“It’s a great opportunity for the whole country you know, anytime that you can get people to invest in places that have been neglected before that’s really the key,” says Ben Carson, HUD Secretary. Charlotte has 17 neighborhoods designated as opportunity zones, clustered around six key areas, including East Charlotte, North End, and Wilkinson. People from all across the state traveled to Charlotte to hear the President’s plan, including civil rights activist Clarence Henderson. He’s one of four students who took a stand during the historic Greensboro sit-in at a Woolworth store in the 1960’s.

“I thought it was great because he’s giving hope to people that have been sort of left behind and have been forgotten and unless we look at all sides of our community, then it’s a great loss,” says Clarence Henderson, Civil Rights Activist.

And, outside the event, people for and against President Trump’s visit took to the streets for a non-violent protest.