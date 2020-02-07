Wilson’s World: Finding Out What’s New at the Schiele Museum of Natural History for 2020

GASTONIA, N.C. – Wilson made a visit to one of his favorite places this morning, The Schiele Museum of Natural History, to find out more about the new exhibits and events that will be going on for 2020.

Some of the new exhibits that visitors to the museum can enjoy include Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies. Already open, this exhibit takes a rare and exciting look at the life of dinosaurs by exploring their eggs, nests, and young. The Wildlife 101 Exhibit that opens this weekend tells you what to do if you find a wild creature that may have been hurt and could need your help. And beginning Saturday, February 22nd the Fossil Fair will travel back through time by exploring fossils, rocks, minerals, and the ancient stories they tell.

The Schiele Museum is located at 1500 East Garrison Blvd in Gastonia. For more information on all of the exhibits as well as hours and tickets prices go to their website at schielemuseum.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.