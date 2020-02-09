Lincoln Co. Families Trapped in Neighborhood After Road Collapse

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – More than a dozen families are trapped in their neighborhood, after a road collapse in Lincoln County.

It’s a result of the heavy rain and flooding from last week.

Now, those families are wondering when they’ll be able to leave their homes.

Video shows the moment Daybrook Court collapsed in the Catawba Springs Township.

“This is the only access that they have to be able to go to work, grocery store, doctors, or anything. It’s one way in, one way out,” explains neighbor Lee Acker.

Acker says he’s worried about his disabled sister, who is trapped on the other side.

“Makes it hard if she’s got to go to the hospital or to the doctors, she can’t get across,” he explains.

In the meantime, neighbors like Wanda and Jacob Atkinson are using a rough footpath to get around.

Because it is a private road, it will be up to neighbors to repair.

“We don’t know what we’re gonna do, because we don’t have that kind of money. And they’re asking, they said maybe like, $45,000,” Wanda Atkinson says.

Neighbors have started a GoFundMe account and have asked the county to take over the road.