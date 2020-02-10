Wilson’s World: At the Harris YMCA Talking Heart Health with Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – February is Heart Health Month. So to get us more informed, Wilson was at the Harris YMCA on Quail Hollow Road with Atrium Health getting us tips on how to keep our heart healthy.

Now is the perfect time to learn about your risk for heart disease and learn how to keep your heart healthy. Heart disease can hit anyone at any age. If you haven’t been heart aware, you should start now. Wilson talked with specialists in the field of heart health and healthy living to find out what you can do now to fight heart disease because the conditions that lead to it can happen at any age.

