Lancaster Public Safety Officers Surprise ER Staff As ‘Thank You’ For Hard Work

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster public safety officers came together Thursday morning to surprise the ER staff at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health at Lancaster who have been working during the pandemic.

Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster Fire Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement about the Lancaster healthcare professionals:

We are working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are on the front lines dealing with those affected by the disease. To all of the doctors, nurses & other medical personnel, we are grateful for all that you do.

Thank you MUSC Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster Fire Department & Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office came together Thursday morning to surprise ER staff at MUSC Health-Lancaster. We are working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are on the front lines dealing with those affected by the disease. To all of the doctors, nurses & other medical personnel, we are grateful for all that you do. Posted by Lancaster PD on Thursday, April 9, 2020

This was one way for officers to say thank you for all the hard work that has and will be done during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some officers will be outside of the ER Thursday night, around 6:30 or 7 p.m., to greet workers again and have invited all who are interested in attending to come out.