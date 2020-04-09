Local Restaurant Collects Donations To Feed Local Health Care Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A local restaurant group is getting creative to help their employees during the coronavirus crisis and help health care workers. Mortimer’s Cafe and Pub in the Epicenter is collecting donations on a GoFundMe page. The money buys food from the cafe, which is made by cafe employees, keeping them working. The cafe then donates the food to local health care centers for workers.

WCCB News asked how much this is helping the restaurant stay open, versus to go orders (which are still allowed). Mortimer’s marketing director Alesandra Randazzo says, “Word of mouth helps a lot, but as far as the to go orders, not much. Really this is the only thing that’s keeping us afloat.”

We were there during Mortimer’s drop off at the Concentra Urgent Care on South Boulevard. So far, they’ve collected more than $6,000 in donations. Their goal is $15,000. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.