Knights Manager Wes Helms Hopeful For A June Start To Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday played out quite differently than Wes Helms planned for it to. The first year Knights manager was supposed to be in Durham opening up the season against the Bulls, but the coronavirus forced a shut down.

“It’s tough,” said Helms via a video conference with WCCB. “My son and I were talking about this the other day, it’s funny, this is the first year since I was four years old that I didn’t have baseball in the Spring.”

Helms is with his family outside of Birmingham, Alabama, like all of us he is dealing with the unknowns and hopeful for a return to normalcy.