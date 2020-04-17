Birthday Parades Brighten the Day for Charlotte Children

CHARLOTTE, NC – Parents are doing what they can to support their children while physical distancing.

“She’s special. She’s going to be so excited. Today she is a celebrity,” said Jim Borga.

He and his family put on a birthday parade in East Charlotte on Friday.

“We wanted to do something special for my eight-year-old. And since she couldn’t have her friends come to her birthday party, we decided to bring a birthday party to her,” said Borga.

Jim is a single father of five and says the whole family pitched in to make this an unforgettable event for their sister. Police officers and firefighters joined in. People tied cans behind their cars and honked as they drove by.

“We love each other the same amount so we just try to come up with something special for our birthdays,” said James Borga, Jim’s 15-year-old son.

“We’re all dealing with a wide range of feelings and kids are no different,” said Jennifer Leddy.

Leddy is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She says this is a stressful and difficult time for children. She says communication is key.

“It’s so important to be open and informative to our children,” said Leddy.

She says parents can find resources online to keep their kids engaged and entertained.

“There’s lots of free stuff out there that can help occupy kids and get in there and do it together with them,” said Leddy.

And when it comes to major milestones like birthday parties, being present and supportive is most important.