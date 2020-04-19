Charlotte Resident Creates Pet Finder App

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Many people are looking for a pet to occupy their free time at home during self isolation. Charlotte resident, Franco Valdes, created an app, Petly, that lets families or roommates across the country swipe on shelter and rescue animals until they find their perfect match.

“For being a passion project and not putting too much of my time and hours into it, because I have a regular 9-5 job, it’s awesome to see customers or users reach out to me and let me know that they’ve adopted a dog or that they’ve adopted a cat,” Valdes said.

If you’re not ready to adopt or you just want a companion during this time you can choose to foster.

“There’s definitely a need. I know during these times with the layoffs and everything else happening, in rescues and shelters, there’s definitely more of a need for people to be fostering,” Valdes said. “It gets some of these dogs and cats out of shelters and into homes.”