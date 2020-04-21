Gov. Cooper: COVID19 Testing Increase Needed In Order To Ease Restrictions

CHARLOTTE, NC – Testing for COVI-19 will be the main indicator as to when and how the North Carolina economy opens back up. State officials saying on Tuesday that a comprehensive plan is being put together that details the number of tests needed to begin easing restrictions.

Meantime, in Mecklenburg County, testing is being taken to neighborhoods in need.

“We’re able to go into those hot spots in a community. Do testing right then and there. Eliminate a lot of barriers,” said Kinneil Coltman with Atrium Health.

She says they’ve used data analysis to identify underserved communities that have been hard hit by COVID19 cases. They’re now setting up a mobile testing unit three days a week. People showing symptoms can get the nasal swab test done free of charge.

“We’re able to process, you know basically one community member every three minutes,” said Coltman.

Coltman says they’re targeting areas where there might be barriers to testing, like travel, or inconvenient hours.

“We have to make sure that we’re bringing the support and the resources, intervention and care to the most at risk parts of our community,” said Coltman.

The mobile strategy fits in with the state’s effort to reopen schools, and the economy.

“We want to do as much testing as we can. Testing work group working furiously to ramp up testing As much as possible,” said Gov. Roy Cooper during a Tuesday news conference.

Cooper says 14 labs in the state have processed more than 80,000 tests. There is lab capacity to do more and Cooper says that is the goal.

“What we have to do is ease back into it to make sure that this virus does not spike, which it very easily could do. Overwhelming our hospitals,” said Cooper.

Cooper says they will be releasing specific information later this week about the number of tests needed in order to ease restrictions.