Text2Win “The Rhythm Section”

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When she discovers the wreck was no accident, Stephanie enters the dark, complex world of international espionage seeking vengeance. Her search leads to Iain Boyd (Jude Law), a former MI6 agent who trains her to hunt down those responsible. With nothing left to lose, Stephanie transforms from victim to assassin and discovers that neither revenge nor the truth are what they appear in this action-packed thriller from the producers of James Bond.

From the producers of the James Bond franchise and Emmy®-winning director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), THE RHYTHM SECTION stars Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. THE RHYTHM SECTION arrives on Blu-ray Combo Pack April 28 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film is now available on Digital.

The Digital and Blu-ray releases boast more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes and multiple featurettes detailing the creation and look of this visceral action-thriller.

