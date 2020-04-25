Panthers Go Defense On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Rhule continues to make his stamp on the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft and it has heavy hints of defense.

A day after selecting Auburn DT Derrick Brown 7th overall, Carolina used their two picks on day two of the draft to add more defensive players.

With the 38th overall selection the Panthers picked Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos. The edge rusher had 9.5 sacks and 15 TFL last season.

Later on Friday night GM Marty Hurney made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers gave up their their 3rd (69 overall) and 5th (148 overall) round picks to move back into the second round at 64.

The Panthers then selected Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn. Chinn is described as very athletic and versatile, he had 13 interceptions during his collegiate career.