Congregate Living Facilities A “Top Priority” For Mecklenburg County Officials.

CHARLOTTE, NC – “Petri dishes ready to explode.” That is how Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson described the situation at nursing homes and assisted living centers in Mecklenburg county.

Johnson made the comments while giving an update to Charlotte City Council on Monday night. It comes as the state released COVID-19 statistics for nursing homes and assisted living centers.

“We know the virus moves quickly,” said North Carolina Health Director Dr. Mandy Cohen, “we’ve put a lot of aggressive work in place.”

The new information about just how quickly covid19 can spread among some of the most at-risk populations in assisted care centers.

“We should make sure that all workers in and out are wearing masks at all times,” said Cohen.

The state releasing information after several weeks of pressure to make the lists public.

In Salisbury, a massive outbreak at the Citadel Nursing Home. Health officials confirm more than 150 cases and 15 deaths.

In Mecklenburg county 10 congregate living centers have more than two cases of COVID-19.

Autumn Care in Cornelius has 53 cases with 10 deaths.

Pavilion Health Center in Ballantyne has 26 cases and 3 deaths.

The Social in Cotswold has 23 cases and 3 deaths.

Other Mecklenburg County facilities with cases include Carrington place in Matthews, Hunter Woods nursing, Huntersville oaks, Charlotte Square, Shelburne place, The Laurels in the village, and Forsythia Group home.

The 17 deaths at Mecklenburg county assisted living facilities accounts for roughly 42% of the county’s total deaths.

It’s an unsettling situation that has state and local health officials working to increase testing of everyone who is around those sensitive groups.

“We want to not just test patients with symptoms, but also test patients who may have come into contact with one of the workers who is now positive,” said Cohen.

You can click here for a full list of North Carolina congregate living centers with COVID-19 cases.