Deputies: Iredell County Man Charged For Solicitation Of Minor After Undercover Operation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County deputies have arrested an Iredell County man after an undercover operation where the suspect arranged to pay a juvenile for sexual acts.

The investigation started on Monday, April 27 through an online chat operation with 30-year-old Nikalus Siggers of Mooresville, deputies say. Siggers had contacted the undercover officer through Facebook who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Siggers sent sexually explicit images, videos and it was arranged for him to pay the juvenile $200 for sexual acts, according to a news release. The suspect also agreed to meet the undercover officer at a location in Rowan County.

When Siggers arrived, a take down was conducted at the meeting location and he was taken into custody by Rowan County Detectives, deputies say. Marijuana and the money to pay the juvenile for the sex acts were also located and seized.

According to deputies, Siggers was charged with Solicitation of a Child by Computer, Solicitation of a Minor for Prostitution, Disseminating Obscene Material, and Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.