Company Offers $20K, 0% Interest Loans To Small Businesses In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A small business services company called withco, with headquarters in New York City and Charlotte, is now taking applications from small businesses in Charlotte for zero percent interest loans up to $20,000.

The withco CEO and founder, Kevin Song, says the emotional foundation for his company stems from his parents’ experience as small business owners in Brooklyn. They owned a beloved grocery store for two decades, until one day, everything changed. Song says, “Then the hardest day in our family’s life was when we got a call from the landlord, and the landlord basically said, we’re gonna double your rent, we have a different vision for what the neighborhood should be, and yeah, it very quickly became a very challenging situation for us.”

Small businesses can submit applications until May 10. 50 will be chosen. Song says the loans will be fully funded by June 1st.