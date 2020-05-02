Family, Friends Celebrate Life Of Charlotte Teenager Killed In Shooting

CHARLOTTE — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember the life of a Charlotte teenager who was gunned down a week ago.

A candlelight vigil was held in Southwest Charlotte for 17-year-old Javion Sanders. He was shot on April 24th at a home on Catalina Avenue. The teen died three days later.

At the vigil, people held blue balloons, Javion’s favorite color, to honor his memory. His mother says he was a bright, young man with a promising future. She is devastated over his loss.

“He had a heart of gold, he was a very loving kid, he was just wonderful,” says Kashauna Sanders, Javion’s mother.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The District Attorney will now determine if additional charges will be filed.