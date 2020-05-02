The Cancelled Wells Fargo Championship Is Giving Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Wells Fargo Championship is cancelled and that has a big affect on area charities. Last year the tournament donated almost $2 million, but even with no event they are still giving back. The tournament has managed to raise over $1.2 million this year.

“We’ve had a number of our hospitality partners that rather than taking refunds donated to charity,” Wells Fargo Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. “A lot of people that purchased tickets are donating that back and we’re able to donate to area charities.”

The Wells Fargo Championship will be played in Washington, D.C. next year while Quail Hollow Club gets ready to host the President’s Cup in September of 2021.