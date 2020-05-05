Wilson’s World: Talking with Artist Gordon C. James Then Learning How to Calm our Anxious Pets with Mikkel Becker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s first guest on today’s Wilson’s World Homeschool Edition was award winning Artist/Illustrator and Charlotte resident Gordon C. James. Gordon talked with Wilson about how he began his artistic career and how our kids can still get creative while being home. Learn more about Gordon and his artwork at his website gordoncjames.com. Gordon C. James books can be found at Park Road Books parkroadbooks.com and at Main Street Books Davidson mainstreetbooksdavidson.com.

Wilson’s next video chat was with Mikkel Becker who is co-author of the book “From Fearful to Fear Free: A Positive Program to Free Your Dog from Anxiety.” Mikkel talked with Wilson about how pets pick up their owner’s stress and anxiety and become anxious themselves. She gives us tips from the book on how we can help calm out pets during this time. More information on how to help your pet can be found at fearfreepets.com.

