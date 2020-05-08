Northlake Mall To Reopen On May 18th

The Latest:

Officials with Northlake Mall say the mall will reopen at 11am on May 18th. The mall has been shut down for weeks due to the coronavirus.

Original Story (Posted: March 23, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Northlake Mall will temporarily be suspending its hours to reduce the spread of coronavirus. This will go into affect starting Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. and will plan to reopen on March, April 6.

According to the mall, some of the entities such as the center’s restaurants or other service retailers may remain open at various hours to provide essential services. In addition, Dillard’s and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill (take out only) have chosen to remain open.

The Northlake Mall made the following statement about its decision to suspend hours:

Our management teams will continue to work together and closely monitor this situation, adhere to national guidelines, and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities.

For further updates on the shopping center, visit ShopNorthlake.com.