Stanly County Health Department Implements Drive-In COVID-19 Testing

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — The Stanly County Health Department is expanding access to COVID-19 testing throughout the county with drive-in testing.

Beginning May 15, drive-in testing will be available by appointment. Testing is scheduled for people who have already seen their healthcare provider and determined to need a COVID-19 test.

If an individual does not have a healthcare provider, contact the Stanly County Health Department for an appointment. Residents can schedule an in-person visit or a virtual visit by calling 704-982-9171.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any of the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Headache

Sore throat

Muscle pain

New loss of taste or smell

Steps to access the Stanly County COVID-19 Testing site:

Have a referral from the health department or your healthcare provider. Health department staff will contact you to schedule an appointment for testing. Arrive at the testing site at your appointment time with your photo ID, social security number, or the security code given by the health department. Remain in your vehicle; if you do not arrive in a vehicle you will be advised where to wait. Sign paperwork to agree to testing, if not already done. After testing, you will receive information on how to care for yourself and protect others while waiting for your results.

You can stop the spread of the virus by following the 3 W’s

W ear a cloth face covering.

ear a cloth face covering. W ait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.

ait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact. Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

As of May 14, the Stanly County Health Department reports 32 positive cases of COVID-19, with four deaths. Twenty six individuals have recovered.

To stay updated with the case count in Stanly County click here.