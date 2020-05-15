Wilson’s World: Talking Football with European Player Randy Schroeder and a Film Making Homeschool Lesson with Regina Meeks of Wilson STEM Academy

Jon Wilson,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –  European Football Player Randy Schroeder‎ joins Wilson this morning to talk about football and his YouTube channel ‘The Film Breakdown.’  On his channel Randy breaks down games and  talks football 24/7.  Check out Randy’s YouTube channel HERE.

Then Regina Meeks,  CMS Teacher Leadership Specialist‎ with Wilson STEM Academy  is showing how students can become filmmakers.  Her lesson includes  how to create a stop motion video.

