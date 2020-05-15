Wilson’s World: Talking Football with European Player Randy Schroeder and a Film Making Homeschool Lesson with Regina Meeks of Wilson STEM Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – European Football Player Randy Schroeder‎ joins Wilson this morning to talk about football and his YouTube channel ‘The Film Breakdown.’ On his channel Randy breaks down games and talks football 24/7. Check out Randy’s YouTube channel HERE.

Then Regina Meeks, CMS Teacher Leadership Specialist‎ with Wilson STEM Academy is showing how students can become filmmakers. Her lesson includes how to create a stop motion video.

