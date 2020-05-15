Wilson’s World: Talking Football with European Player Randy Schroeder and a Film Making Homeschool Lesson with Regina Meeks of Wilson STEM Academy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – European Football Player Randy Schroeder joins Wilson this morning to talk about football and his YouTube channel ‘The Film Breakdown.’ On his channel Randy breaks down games and talks football 24/7. Check out Randy’s YouTube channel HERE.
Then Regina Meeks, CMS Teacher Leadership Specialist with Wilson STEM Academy is showing how students can become filmmakers. Her lesson includes how to create a stop motion video.
