2020 High School Seniors Honored In Drive-By Parade In Charlotte Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE – A celebration in the midst of a pandemic. Sunday, many Class of 2020 Seniors were honored in a special way by people in their own neighborhood, for their years of hard work. A couple of concerned mothers in South Charlotte thought of the idea to honor 2020 Seniors by throwing a drive-by parade in their very own neighborhood. Dozens of high school seniors from six Charlotte schools were decked out in their graduation gowns, some even held flowers, as they waved to their neighbors from their decked-out cars.

Obviously, the seniors would have preferred a more traditional ceremony, but these young men and women are resilient, and ready to accomplish big things in spite of this pandemic.

“I think it’s really cool, I mean, we’re still seniors, still graduating, our family and friends are doing so much for us to kind of make up for what we’ve lost,” says Kayla Furney, Class of 2020.

Seniors say they have high aspirations for their future. A couple of them plans to attend college at Vanderbilt and Clemson in the fall.