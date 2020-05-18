Ready For Things To Go Back To Normal Or Normalish? Well, Me Too. Here Is What I Am Looking Forward Too The Most.

In the blink of an eye my life, our lives, changed. I found myself once at a self-serve taproom bar drinking and laughing with friends but little did I know that months later I would be blending my own frozen margaritas on FaceTime to hang out.

This is now my reality due to the recent suggestions because of the coronavirus across not only the state, but the country. But this will not always be the case.

Just as fast as my life changed before, it will change again. And here are all the things I am ready to do:

Travel

Travel. Traveling. Leaving the house.

I think it’s something we all want to do when this is over but even more for an avid traveler. Every year, I set goals for myself and travel goals are one of them. For 2020, I wanted to travel somewhere once a season, so at least four times this year.

With the current state of the world and travel restrictions, I might not make it to those four destinations (but a girl can hope). At the beginning of the year, I was able to check one of my trips off of my list with a winter trip to DENVER and my was it beautiful.

But as June approaches so does my birthday and what I had hoped would be my second trip. In actuality my third but my second was canceled as Easter weekend was spent at home.

After things go back to normal, I plan to start booking flights and taking my trips….especially if I miss my renowned birthday festivities that normally continue to not let me down year after year.

My first trip after this is over will be to Mexico to an all-inclusive resort that has graciously continued to postpone me and my best friend’s Easter vacation.

Keyword: ALL-INCLUSIVE.

Nothing is better than a trip that is fully paid for and right on the beach. The coronavirus has caused many people stress, me included, and the best way I know how to distress is somewhere far away from responsibilities with an open bar and a beach in view.

In addition, some other goal locations that will make its way on my radar will be (OH) Canada, Greece, London, and maybe even the beautiful South Korea.

Overall, traveling is what I look forward to the most after the pandemic dies down. Traveling with peace of mind. Not worried about the passenger next to me or the amount of cases in a particular area before hopping on to my next adventure.

Music

Music, more specifically music festivals and concerts have been put on the back burner this year. Many artists have taken to live-streaming services to help scratch the itch for music enthusiast but as nice as that is, it is not the same.

I miss the energy of the crowd. I miss picking out the perfect outfit. I miss the food. I miss the specialized message to the crowd of that particular night.

It is something about being in the thick of the crowd and experiencing a moment, that could forever change your life even if its just for one night.

Just like travel, I take music pretty seriously with goals set. I start my year with goal artists and normally I am able to see all of them within the year.

The best way to do this is music festivals. I always think back to the night I got to experience Frank Ocean and Solange, both artists pretty rare to see but worth every second.

I flashback to last year getting to see Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Cardi B, Lizzo and the list goes on. I think of this year’s mental goal list of artists and I am sad, sad that some of these artists might not get the chance to perform their music as new songs make it to the airways. Or maybe just sad that I won’t be able to see them before year fall.

But, I am hopeful. Hopeful that the new music continues to keep my mindset positive and continues to benefit others. And when I say ‘benefit others’, I mean more than just a mindset. Many artists are allowing new music to benefit those directly affected by coronavirus such as Megan Thee Stallion with her ‘Savage’ remix featuring Beyonce and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new song ‘Stuck with U’.

Food

Being a foodie is a full-time job but is a little hard when numerous eateries are closed or just offering take out options. Eating food from a restaurant is sometimes about the full experience.

The smell from the kitchen. The wait for a table to be ready that builds up anticipation. The debate over whether to try to get a different item on the menu just to end up back at your favorite.

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7













Charlotte is a city known for many things and food is one of those. Though not talked about enough. I have now lived in the area going on two years and everything is still so new.

I previously have not had enough time to truly value the food scene in the area but once things normalize I plan to start a list of places to eat.

TIP: To keep things fresh and new on the food front for you, make a list and write down eateries you want to try or places that might spark your interest on separate slips of paper. Put the slips in a jar and when making plans to eat out randomly pick one without looking. (It will help to put the eatery’s hours on the slip for extra context.)

Quality Time

Do you know your love language? If not, you should take the quiz. I decided to take mine recently since you know… I have so much time on my hands. I found out that my main love language is QUALITY TIME.

And you can imagine how hard that is during this time. When social distancing I have noticed many still have family, friends or just roommates they live with but for me this is not the case.

It is just me and my cat and though I love her there is only so much we can do.

Having social time is something I feel like can be taken for granted but after this is over I hope to have more.

As many might count the hours, days or even months until this is over, I will count the distance between me and the ones I love the most.

Two hours to my closest family member. Five hours to my mom. Ten hours to my best friend (not being dramatic because I will not be driving.)

The Simple Things

I have missed many things but honestly it is all the simple things that sometimes I miss the most.

I miss going to the club and staying up all night with my friends. I miss having the option to wonder around a mall and window shop. I miss not having a panic attack when pulling into a loaded parking lot and noticing I have left my mask at home. I miss workdays with my co-workers and hearing the stories of their lives. I miss going to the gym. I miss making plans. I miss news that is not coronavirus-related.

I miss the simple things. I can’t wait to appreciate the simple things. I can’t wait to normalize the simple things again.

Author:

Brittney Melton