Monroe Police Seize More Than $900,000 In Traffic Stop

MONROE, N.C. — According to a news release, the Monroe Police Department seized more than $900,000 in cash after a traffic stop on Saturday evening.

The stop took place in the area of Rocky River Road and U.S. 74 around 10 p.m. when officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford pickup truck for a registration plate violation.

While on the scene officers contacted Officer Tina Harkey and her K9 Zorro to arrive on scene to assist. Upon arrival, Officer Harkey utilized K9 Zorro to conduct an open air sniff around the vehicle and the canine gave a positive alert based on the odor of illegal contraband coming from vehicle.

The search of the vehicle resulted in a seizure of the cash that was packaged in vacuumed sealed plastic bags consistent with drug trafficking proceeds.

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard stated the following in a news release:

“Being able to take this money, which is clearly the by-product of drug trafficking, off the streets and out of the hands of drug dealers, is a great thing for our community. I am extremely proud of our officers and our K9 program.”

The Monroe Police Department is still conducting an ongoing investigation into the bulk cash seizure.