Emergency Management Officials Warn About Flooding Across Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency management officials are warning people to take precautions due to flooding in some areas.

Creeks and rivers have already spilled over their banks and into roadways in several places.

“Basically anytime we have these storms come through, we’re just kind of used to it now,” says Riley Lewis.

As the heavy rain continues to fall, neighbors continue to prepare along Riverside Park in Cramerton.

“We expect the parks to flood here and Goat Island to shut down,” Lewis says.

In Mecklenburg County, some of the usual areas are already flooded.

Runoff from Briar Creek is already covering Masonic Drive off Central Avenue in East Charlotte.

A car tried to get through the flooded road, but the driver quickly reconsidered.

Meantime, water from Little Sugar Creek is already covering the greenway by Elizabeth Park in Midtown.

Ducks swam where you’d normally find people walking or jogging.

Along Riverside Drive in Mecklenburg County, the site of a huge flood last June, neighbors have parked their cars along a road uphill from the Catawba River.