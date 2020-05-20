Police: One Man Dead Following Life-Threatening Injuries From South Charlotte Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a fatal crash in south Charlotte after a driver involved succumbed to his injuries after over a week in the hospital.

Officers responded to South Tryon Street in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injury on May 5 around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a 2005 Scion XB passenger car and a 2012 Nissan Frontier pickup were located in the roadway that had been involved in a crash.

According to a news release, MEDIC transported two drivers and a passenger to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the Scion, Jonathan King, was transported with a life-threatening injury. The driver of the Nissan, Manuel Maldonado, and a passenger in the Scion were transported with minor injuries.

After an initial investigation it was revealed that the Scion was involved in a crash on the same day around 4 p.m. on Clanton Road at South Blvd just prior to the one involving a Toyota.

The Scion struck the Toyota while turning right. King fled from the crash scene in the car and Maldonado followed. When King pulled over into a parking lot so did the driver of the Toyota and a verbal confrontation began about the crash, and at some point, the Scion again fled.

The Scion attempted to enter South Tryon Street by making a left turn to head north; however, this exit from Trade Park Court was a right turn only onto southbound lanes. The Scion then attempted to change course around a raised concrete median island, but then was struck in the driver’s door by the Nissan who was traveling south on the street.

No other vehicles were struck during this crash. King was found to be impaired and was charged with Driving While Impaired, police say.

On Friday, May 15, around at 5:30 p.m., King was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Center Main from injuries sustained in this crash, a news release stated.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Crum at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.