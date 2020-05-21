A Local Bakery Is Giving Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A lot of businesses are losing money, but that isn’t stopping one local bakery from giving back to the community in a special way.

Manolo’s Bakery in East Charlotte is giving away birthday cakes to children in need during this time.

People from all over the country are donating to the bakery so Manolo can bake more cakes.

“To me that has been the best payment ever knowing that my actions and the support of everybody in the community is changing the mentality and the lives of our children,” said Manolo’s Bakery owner Malono Betancur.

A local 8-year old, Amani Arrington, is also joining the effort by creating bows and birthday cards with every cake.