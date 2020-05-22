Kurt Busch Surprises Family Of Fallen Soldier

CONCORD, N.C. – NASCAR is honoring men and women who gave their lives in active duty during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. Driver Kurt Busch surprised the family of the fallen service member that is on his windshield.

“This is my chance to see them and then to just carry them with me over to the race and race that full 600 miles. When I feel like I’m sliding sideways and I need a little bit of grip, I’ll be leaning on the name that’s on my windshield,” Busch said.

The name on the No.1 car is Phil Grieser, a Navy petty officer who gave his life fighting in the Vietnam War. His brother, Mark Grieser, was there to help unveil the windshield.

“Personally it’s hard on me, I mean emotional just because anytime anyone loses anybody you think of that every day. In this situation, Memorial Day kind of compounds that,” Mark Grieser said.

The Chip Ganassi Racing team has a connection with the Grieser family. Team electrician, Doug Newell’s father served in the Navy with Phil Grieser.

“Chokes me up as well just to see this come together,” Newell said. “Talked to my Dad earlier this morning, he was near tears. It’s a been a healing process for him as well I hope”

Mark Grieser said his brother loved cars and this moment is pretty special for the family.

“I think he, he’d appreciate the love,” Mark Grieser said.