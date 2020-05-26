Some Local Gyms Getting Creative To Train Clients In Phase Two

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Gyms and fitness studios are not supposed to reopen under phase two. The state health director saying gyms are high risk because of the indoor activity, where people are in close proximity with others. The loophole: outdoor fitness classes.

It’s not how the owner of Hustle House Fitness pictured her workout classes in phase two, but Dianna Bock says she had to get creative, flexing a different muscle.

“As far as phase 2, I think it was a huge shock. I know a lot of people that I talk to, other business owners that are gym owners, kind of had to take the evening and digest,” says Bock.

Now, when you sign up for a class at Hustle House Fitness, it’s in the parking garage of Uptown 550 Apartments. The class size is smaller and people are at least six feet apart. The facility remains closed.

“It gives us a lot more room to work with, you know. So we’re not confined to the space that we have.”

Bock says they have hospital-grade disinfectant for all the equipment. She says she’s focusing on keeping people safe.

“I think we’re trying to do what we can business and community-wide and again. Just kind of tow that very, very thin line and try and do it in the safest way possible.”

Hustle House Fitness isn’t the only gym doing this. Sweat Method on Winnifred Street in South End is offering physically distant outdoor classes too. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte launching group exercise classes and fitness on rooftops, parking decks, outdoor pavilions and athletic fields. It’s happening at six of its branches.