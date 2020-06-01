Uptown Sees Largest Crowd Yet On Third Day Of Charlotte’s Protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A planned Black Lives Matter vigil and protest march saw thousands turn out in Uptown Charlotte on Sunday to protest the killing of George Floyd and other racial injustices at the hands of law enforcement across the country.

Despite a few isolated incidents, protests remained peaceful for most of the day. The vast majority of protesters had already left Uptown when CMPD began more frequent use of crowd clearing measures – tear gas and pepper bullets, after some protesters started throwing rocks and fireworks. Damage to several buildings – mostly smashed windows, were seen in the area too. Officers lined up across South Tryon St. as dozens of protestors shouted and gestured towards them from across 3rd St. and remained there before the police officers made a fast-paced push heading towards Stonewall St.

Protestors continue to escalate violence despite several orders to disperse. Officers have deployed riot control agents to disperse the crowds and protect lives. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2020

CMPD reported on Twitter that more than 15 people were arrested during the protests on Sunday night. Four demonstrators were arrested for assaulting officers, including one for hitting an officer with a rock. Three others were arrested on illegal weapon charges, police said.

HAPPENING NOW: Things intensify on the third night of protest in Charlotte. #WCCB Posted by WCCB, Charlotte's CW on Sunday, May 31, 2020

George Floyd, a black man, died when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck after already having restrained him in handcuffs and laying him on the ground. Several videos of the incident suggest Floyd didn’t resist the officers, who were responding to a report of Floyd having used a counterfeit $20 bill. The officer was charged with third-degree murder on Friday and makes his first court appearance this week. While the other officers on the scene were also fired, no charges have been brought against them. George Floyd’s death has sparked days of protests in many cities all across the U.S. The outrage is also being felt across the world as large protests erupted in cities including Rio and London.