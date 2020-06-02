Wilson’s World: Previewing the Harvey B. Gantt Center’s Virtual Conversation “Unmasked: We Can’t Breathe ” Live Streaming Wednesday on YouTube

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This morning Wilson has a virtual visit with David R. Taylor, President‎ & CEO of the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture Center. David and Wilson discussed tomorrow night’s virtual conversation “Unmasked: We Can’t Breathe ” which will be streamed live on YouTube.

Not only have Black Americans suffered effects of the recent pandemic at a disproportionately higher rate, but the death of George Floyd and the recent events surrounding his death have also shone a spotlight on the continuing problems with policing and racial discrimination in our country. This discussion will give many people an opportunity to hear and learn about things that they may have not experienced before.

The event will be hosted by Q City Metro’s Glenn Burkins, who will be joined by special guest, former South Carolina State Representative and current CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers, U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, and Image Activist Alvin C. Jacobs, Jr.

The discussion will be streamed via the Gantt Center’s YouTube live channel at 6 pm on Wednesday, June 3. The event is free and open to the public. o chat during the program and contribute your perspective, you will need a YouTube account with a Gmail email address prior to the program. If you do not have a YouTube account, click here for a step-by-step tutorial on creating a YouTube account.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.