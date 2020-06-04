Wilson’s World: Homeschool Lesson on Coloring in 3D with Wilson STEM Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Regina Meeks, CMS Teacher Leadership Specialist‎ with Wilson STEM Academy joined Wilson this morning for his homeschool lesson on how to color in 3D. We find out just what 3D coloring is and how can you enjoy the fun. Link to download the app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.puteko.colarmix&hl=en_US.

Learn more about Wilson STEM Academy at their website HERE.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.