CMPD Looking For 5 Protestors Involved In Altercation With ‘Captain Brad Koch’

The Latest:

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are requesting the public’s help identifying five individuals in connection with an altercation involving Captain Brad Koch outside of the Government Center Monday.

CMPD shared a video of the incident on Twitter commenting that Koch was assaulted in broad daylight by protestors.

This video shows Capt. Brad Koch being assaulted in broad daylight today by protestors at the Char-Meck Government Center. CMPD is attempting to identify the suspects in this case. If you have any information please contact 9-1-1 or call @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600. https://t.co/FTn9EPLmwM — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 8, 2020

One of the protestors CMPD says assaulted the officer has already been arrested and charged. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-0ld James Marciano and charged with Assault on a Government Official, Resist Public Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

Detectives are actively working to identify the other suspects.

If you have any information please contact 9-1-1 or call @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600.

Original Story (6/8/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tensions are heightened on the 11th day of protests in Charlotte. CMPD Captain Brad Koch was seen scuffling with a protester in a video posted to Twitter by user Nick de la Canal.

Just now: Another scuffle between protesters and CMPD Capt. Brad Koch outside government center pic.twitter.com/W3SryKKNgH — Nick de la Canal (@nickdelacanal) June 8, 2020

This is the second incident involving the CMPD Captain who is known in the community as ‘Captain Brad.’

Last night, a video from Keep Charlotte Boring shows several protesters trying to block Captain Brad from walking with them. Things escalated quickly and back up was called in.

Here’s video of incident, courtesy of Keep Charlotte Boring. Full video on our FB page pic.twitter.com/7ztBe0yxlb — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 8, 2020

Two people were taken into custody following the incident: Gloria Merriweather and Tomeka Hayes.

Captain Brad has been walking with the protesters since the the first day they started marching through the streets of Charlotte. He was shown on video kneeling with protesters and has conducted numerous conversations with the protesters during the marches.

WCCB Digital interviewed Captain Brad during a Facebook Live on Saturday evening. You can watch that video HERE.

