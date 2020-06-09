Homicide Investigation Underway In Rock Hill, Victim Identified

ROCK HILL, S.C. –The Rock Hill Police are conducting a homicide investigation after locating an unresponsive victim in a residence early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to South Confederate Avenue nearby Armory Park. Upon arrival, officers located the victim on the floor in the living room with injuries consistent with an assault.

According to the York County Coroner, the victim was identified as 59-year-old John Ferrell. The autopsy and toxicology tests are pending in the case.

Officers secured the crime scene notifying the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit to respond.

This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.