YMCA Will Not Name New Building After CPI CEO Following George Floyd Protest Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced Tuesday that they will no longer be naming the new building after CPI CEO following an email that downplayed police brutality.

announced Tuesday that they will no longer name the facility in Steele Creek after #CPISecurity CEO Ken Gill following anti-protest comments made by Gill. The organizations is also offering to return funds received to date from the Gill family. #wccb pic.twitter.com/tAMSBNcca9 — Mike Thomas (@tvphotog17) June 9, 2020

Queen City Unity executive director Jorge Millares penned an open letter to Charlotte Vi Lyles, city council and the city manager speaking out against police brutality. CPI CEO Ken Gill responded to the email and focused on black on black crime.

Gill wrote in his email reply to Millares: “Please spend your time in a more productive way. I challenge your statistics. A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

YMCA of Greater Charlotte made the following statement about CPI CEO Ken Gill’s comments:

The Y is committed to equity, inclusion and opportunity for all and we are especially focused on racial inequity experienced by African Americans in our community. We are aware of CPI CEO Ken Gill’s recent email comments. We denounce these comments that were hurtful and are at odds with our intent to be a unifying force, a community convener and a place free of racism. The YMCA previously agreed to name a new, much-needed YMCA in the highly diverse Steele Creek area for Ken Gill and his family as lead contributors. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte board voted yesterday that this Y will not be named Gill Family YMCA. As well, we have offered to return to the Gill family capital funds received to date.

This announcement comes after other establishments and organizations such as the Carolina Panthers, NC State Athletics, Charlotte Knights and Hornets Sports and Entertainment ended their partnership with CPI home security.