One Dead, One Injured After North Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are conducting a North Charlotte homicide investigation after one man died and another injured following a shooting.

Officers responded to Rumple Road on May 24 around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, two men with apparent gunshot wounds were located.

According to CMPD, one of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening, and both victims were transported to the hospital by MEDIC. On Wednesday, June 10, the victim suffering from the life-threatening injury died from his injuries while still at the hospital.

Marcel Dewayne Harrington, 44, was identified as the deceased victim. His family has been notified of his death.

Homicide detectives are conducting an active and ongoing investigation into this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.