Wilson’s World: Previewing Rock Hill’s Juneteenth Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Today on Wilson’s World Home School, Wilson speaks with the Poet Laureate of Rock Hill, SC, Angelo Geter, about Rock Hill’s upcoming Juneteenth Festival. This year’s festival will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual commemoration will be held on Facebook Live @JuneteenthRockHill at 7 pm on June 19th.

For more information, please visit https://www.juneteenthrockhill.com/.

