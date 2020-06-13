Blissfully Humble Holds Food Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local nonprofits continue to step up during this difficult time. The amount of people in need of food and assistance is growing by the day.

“I would have never imagined in a million years that this would be happening right now,” Blissfully Humble President Linda Turner said.

Blissfully Humble offers many services, but on Saturday they held a food drive to donate to a local food bank, Mission638.

“There is so many people that need help in difficult times, like seniors who cannot go out and buy stuff for themselves,” Blissfully Humble volunteer Dayanand Rawool said.

“Small things but you know when we have difficult times there is so many people that need help.”