Wilson’s World: Finding Out What’s New at Charlotte Favorite Blackhawk Hardware

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Blackhawk Hardware has been a locally owned and operated Charlotte staple since 1977. Located in Park Road Shopping Center Blackhawk is proud to not only offer just about any hardware or garden supply that is needed, but also a large assortment of niche odds and ends for your home and garden. Wilson talked with Andy Wilkerson with Blackhawk Hardware about what’s new with the store and some great items they have for Father’s Day.

Blackhawk Hardware and Garden Center is currently open, but their hours have changed. You can also order via phone or online and they will get your order together for you. Check out Blackhawk Hardware on their website at blackhawkhardware.com or follow them on social media.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.