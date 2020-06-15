Wilson’s World: Previewing Belmont’s Virtual Juneteenth Celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson talks with Delta P. Sanders with Elements of Empowerment about this year’s virtual Juneteenth Festival in Belmont. The event began this past Sunday and continues through June 20th with a celebration parade in downtown Belmont. The event includes a virtual 4K as well as virtual vendors

More information on this year’s Juneteenth in Belmont follow them at Facebook.com/ JuneteenthBelmont/.

