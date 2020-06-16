Ross Stores, Inc. Expanding Distribution Operations In York County, Creating 700 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ross Stores, Inc. (Ross), a leading off-price apparel and home fashion company in the United States, plans to expand its distribution and warehousing operations in York County. The company’s $68 million investment is projected to create 700 new jobs over a period of five years.

Founded in 1982, Ross offers high-quality name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, home fashions and more at bargain prices. The company operates retail operations in over 1,800 locations across the United States and Guam.

The expansion is expected to be completed over a period of five years. Individuals interested in joining the Ross team should visit https://jobs.rossstores.com/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

