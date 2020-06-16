Wilson’s World: Getting an Update on How Things are Going at the Charlotte Community Toolbank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Even though we are going through a coronavirus lockdown, the Charlotte Community Toolbank is still keeping busy. Wilson talked with Maureen Krueger, Executive Director with the Toolbank, about everything they are doing to help out the community during the pandemic.

The Charlotte Community ToolBank is a nonprofit tool lending program that provides charitable organizations with year-round access to an inventory of tools for use in volunteer projects, facility and grounds maintenance as well as special events. They offer hundreds of different types of tools and equipment from simple screwdrivers to power tools and even generators.

Charitable organizations can find out more about the Charlotte Community ToolBank at charlotte.toolbank.org. They are located at 2513 South Tryon Street in Charlotte.

