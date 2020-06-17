Man Arrested For Setting Ambulance On Fire At Catawba Valley Community College

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say they arrested a man who set an ambulance on fire on the campus of Catawba Valley Community College.

The ambulance belonged to the Catawba Valley Community Colleges’ Paramedic Training program and was being stored in the rear parking area of CVCC’s East Campus.

The fire was discovered by Basic Law Enforcement Training cadets who worked to extinguish the flames, according to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect from surveillance footage. Paul Lavoie was arrested a short time later in the Mountain View community. Deputies say the motive remains under investigation.

Lavoie has been charged with breaking or entering to a motor vehicle and burning personal property. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.