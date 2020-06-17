Wilson’s World: Restore Global’s Mission Is To Help Nonprofits Do What They Do, Only Better!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Restore Global is the non-profit organization that helps all the other non-profits out there! Today on Wilson’s World, Wilson talks with Caroline Wienecke at Restore Global about its mission and how the organization helps other non-profit organizations do what they do, only better! To learn more information and how you can get involved visit www.restoreglobal.org.

If you are a non-profit organization and want more information please email Caroline: caroline.wienecke@restoreglobal.org.

