Text2Win A FandangoNOW Promo Code To See “IRRESISTIBLE”

From writer/director Jon Stewart, along with an All-Star Comedic Cast, comes the smart comedy of the Summer – IRRESISTIBLE. Fueled by Jon Stewart’s signature brand of comedy, and anchored by Steve Carell, Rose Byrne and a great supporting cast, IRRESISTIBLE is a rare movie that’s both wildly-entertaining and thought-provoking.

In IRRESISTIBLE a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of a political circus. After a Democratic National Committee’s strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town’s undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland. However, when the Republican National Committee counters him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Jon Stewart is a comedian, writer, producer, activist and TV host. He hosted “The Daily Show”, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015.

Text “SATIRE” to 31403 by 9 PM Thursday, June 25th, for your chance to win a FandangoNOW Promo Code to see “IRRESISTIBLE” (2020). Five winners will each receive a promo code good towards one rental of Irresistible on FandangoNOW.com and via participating FandangoNOW apps and devices (see terms and conditions below). “Irresistible” is available on demand Friday, June 26th from Focus Features.

“Irresistible” FandangoNOW Text Contest Official Rules

June 18, 2020.

5 Winners: Five winners will receive a FandangoNOW Promo Code to see IRRESISTIBLE (Up to $19.99 total value, tax included).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text the word “SATIRE” to 31403 by 9 PM Thursday, June 25th. Winners will be randomly selected at 9 PM and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed.

Deadline for entries is 9 PM Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified. One winner per household.

If the user is not already a WCCB VIP Text Club member, they will be prompted to join and will receive up to 2 messages/requests.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: FandangoNOW Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards one rental of Irresistible on FandangoNOW.com and via participating FandangoNOW apps and devices. Code expires on 8/31/2020. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Offer valid only in U.S. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at fandango.com/terms-and-policies.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Focus Features or Fandango and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided and may receive up to 2 messages/requests at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com/terms.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text no later than 10 PM on Thursday, June 25th, 2020 with instructions on how to claim the prize.

WCCB-TV

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM

(Closed on holidays)