GASTONIA, N.C. — Are there germs in space? Wilson’s World Home School is going to find out! Today, Wilson meets with Candice Jordan, the Planetarium Administrator at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, to talk about germs in space and the Summer Solistice.

