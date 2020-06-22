Wilson’s World: Stay at Home & Virtual Camps with the Museum of Life and Science in Durham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson use to love visiting the Museum of Life and Science in Durham when he was a kid. This morning he makes a video visit with Davis Tate with the museum to talk about their stay at home and virtual camps that kids in any where in the world can connect with.

Learn more about the Museum of Life and Science in Durham at their website lifeandscience.org.

