Charlotte Mayor Asks Governor Cooper To Require Face Masks Statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles asked N.C. Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday for a statewide requirement to wear protective face masks in public.

Today, I asked the @NC_Governor for a statewide requirement to wear protective face masks in public. I support this for all of our citizens because it provides additional meaningful steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) June 23, 2020

The mayor expressed her thoughts on Twitter with a small thread in which she made the following statement:

Protecting the public health of our residents is a must do for those of us in positions to make this happen.

In Mayor Lyles’ tweets she tagged the governor directly to inform him of her support for what she hopes will be a requirement by stating that this would be the additional meaningful steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

In North Carolina, multiple counties and cities have already implemented mask mandates as COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise including Orange County, Durham County, the state capitol of Raleigh and Boone.

Across the state, positive cases in novel coronavirus continues to rise with there being 54,453 confirmed cases as of June 23 and 1,251 related death. On the same day, there was a record-high of 915 hospitalizations.

Mecklenburg County continues to be the county within North Carolina with the most cases. As of June 23rd, Mecklenburg County public health officials stated that there was 8,531 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. This accounts for 16 percent of the state’s case count.

If North Carolina implements a statewide face covering mandate it will added to the growing list of states across the country, including New York, California, Delaware, Hawaii and more, that have initiated some form of requirement.

