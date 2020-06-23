Suspect Charged With Murder After Woman Shot, Killed At South Charlotte Apartment Complex

1/3

The Latest (6/23/20):

CMPD detectives have charged a suspect with murder after a woman was found shot and killed in a south Charlotte apartment complex on Monday.

According to CMPD, 22-year-old Dashae McCain has been charged for the murder of 21-year-old Aviana Carter, who has been identified as the victim the case. The victim’s family has been notified of her death.

During the course of the investigation, Dashae McCain was identified as a suspect, police say. McCain was interviewed by Homicide Detectives and at the conclusion of the interview, she was charged with murder and transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (6/22/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD homicide detectives are conducting an investigation after a woman was shot and killed at an south Charlotte apartment complex Monday morning.

Officers responded to Montague Street, shortly before 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting on Montague Street, off of North Sharon Amity and Monroe roads. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with a gunshot wound.

CMPD homicide detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the 5300 block of Montague Street where one person has been pronounced deceased.

According to a news release, MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and are speaking with a person of interest. Officers are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

